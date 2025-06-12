NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 12, 2025)- The Honourable Spencer Brand, Acting Premier of Nevis, welcomed Her Excellency Everlyne Mwenda Karisa, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to CARICOM, during a courtesy call at his office in Charlestown on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. This marked Her Excellency’s first official visit to the island.

During the meeting in Nevis, Acting Premier Brand emphasized the longstanding cultural and ancestral ties between the Caribbean and Africa. He welcomed the opportunity for Nevis and Kenya to deepen their relationship through strategic collaboration.

“The areas of focus for the Kenyan government are some of the same pillars we continue to focus on here in Nevis in order for our economy to grow,” he said. “I believe that this is an opportunity for the Republic of Kenya and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and by extension Nevis, to do some partnership that both of our people can reap the benefits from in terms of our development.”

Both officials discussed several priority sectors for possible future cooperation, including agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, technology, and trade. They agreed that the shared developmental goals between Kenya and Nevis present fertile ground for mutual exchanges and knowledge-sharing.

Her Excellency Karisa expressed particular interest in Nevis’ tourism strategies, noting Kenya’s own past success in the sector and current efforts to revitalize it.

“For me, when I got the opportunity to come over I wanted to see things first-hand. Particularly the area of tourism interested me a lot because the two islands (St. Kitts and Nevis) have been able to attract tourists, and I wanted to understand your strategies for marketing your tourist attractions and how you manage to attract and retain visitors,” she said.

She also outlined Kenya’s broader development agenda, which includes empowering women and youth, expanding infrastructure, supporting the business sector, and boosting agriculture.

Another key topic of discussion was air connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean. Both parties acknowledged that improved travel links are essential for facilitating trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

“One of the areas that we can focus on certainly is travel between Kenya and the Caribbean, particularly St. Kitts and Nevis,” Hon. Brand noted. “It is very difficult for the Caribbean to have that linkage with the African continent due to that lack of air and other forms of connectivity, and we feel that if our various economies can truly make that connection, we could see greater improvement in our tourism numbers.”

Her Excellency agreed, adding, “I am quite sure for us to do business, for us to push the agenda of people-to-people connection, then we need direct flights from any of the CARICOM nations to Africa, and I know it’s possible.”

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing a shared commitment to exploring and developing a framework for deeper engagement between Nevis and the Republic of Kenya.

The meeting was part of the High Commissioner’s wider diplomatic mission to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, during which she also presented her credentials to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, and held meetings with Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Tourism the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson in St. Kitts. She was accompanied by Mr. Patrick Nzusi, Minister and Head of Chancery.