Acting Premier Evelyn Holds Bilateral Talks with Canadian High Commissioner H.E. Brenda Wills

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 10, 2025)– The Honourable Eric Evelyn, Acting Premier of Nevis, held bilateral discussions with Her Excellency Brenda Wills, High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, during an official courtesy call at his office on June 4.

High Commissioner Wills, who was visiting Nevis for the first time, was accompanied by Mr. Kemon Charles, Consular Coordinator at the High Commission of Canada. The visit provided an opportunity for both parties to engage in meaningful dialogue focused on mutual interests and areas for future cooperation.

“In the absence of the Premier, I was delighted to be able to have some discussions with Her Excellency as she pays this official courtesy call,” said Acting Premier Evelyn. “We discussed a number of issues and I took the opportunity to highlight what we are doing here on the island in terms of our development thrust, sustainable development, what we are doing in the field of agriculture and in marine resources, some of the things we are doing in infrastructural development, water security and our thrust towards geothermal energy on the island of Nevis.”

He noted that the meeting also focused on strengthening the longstanding relationship between Canada and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“And so we have been looking at ways and means in which Canada can assist in terms of capacity building in some of these areas and we would, of course, welcome any assistance that can come from the Canadian government.”

High Commissioner Wills underscored the value of the discussions, noting that they opened doors for potential collaboration. She expressed her pleasure at making her first visit to Nevis and thanked the Acting Premier for the warm reception and the insightful conversation.

She remarked that their discussions touched on developments in several key industries on the island, including education, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

“I was very pleased to have the opportunity to share some of Canada’s private sector strengths in these areas, including in energy, but also we talked a little bit about technical and vocational training, cyber security, as well as Canada’s strengths as an energy and food powerhouse. So I do think that there are areas for us to collaborate moving forward and to try to engage our respective business communities to help develop those sectors here.”

High Commissioner Wills expressed her eagerness to return to Nevis, either in an official or personal capacity.