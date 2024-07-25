American TV producer Candi Carter named Honorary Ambassador to the island of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 25, 2024)- American broadcast executive and television talk show producer Candi Carter will soon add Honorary Ambassador to her accolades when she is officially appointed the title by the government of the island of Nevis.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Mark Brantley made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday, July 23.

“I want to announce that Mrs. Candi Carter, a multiple Emmy Award-winning producer from the United States, an African-American woman, she will shortly be named as an ambassador to Nevis with a duty to build awareness amongst people of diversity, including, but not limited at the race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, and religion by using her network and influence to increase travel to Nevis.”

As Nevis’ Diversity Ambassador Mrs. Carter will leverage her network as a prominent personality in the entertainment sector to seek out and share opportunities for the island’s tourism officials to meet and interact with influential people of diversity.

“We had for a very long time been seeking to get more of the African-American market to holiday here. When we look at the demographics, this is a multi-billion dollar travel segment each year, but they go to Jamaica, they go to the Turks and Caicos, they go to the Bahamas. Very few of the other Caribbean islands get much business from this important demographic and so we set about doing some new things to make Nevis known within that community. And I want to publicly thank Candi and her husband and the entire team.

“They have been partners working for free because they fell in love with Nevis and they are prepared to partner with us. As a consequence, we have had quite a number of individuals who have come to Nevis directly as a result of their engagement with Mrs. Carter. And so we’re pleased to name her to this honorific position as our Diversity Ambassador.”

Candi Carter has worked as a producer on popular shows such as The View, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tamron Hall Show, Just Keke, and Ice and Coco.