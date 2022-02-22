Application forms available for Culturama 48 competitions

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2022) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Culturama Festival regarding Culturama 48 celebrations.

The countdown to the 48th anniversary of Nevis’ Culturama Festival (Culturama 48) continues with the roll out of application forms for the following competitions to be staged as part of this year’s festival.

Senior Pageants – Ms. Culture Queen, Ms. Culture Swimwear and the Mr. Kool Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant Junior and Senior Kaiso Contests Soca Monarch Contest Junior and Senior Cultural Street Parades Emancipation Jouvert Troupe

Registration forms are available at the Culturama Secretariat located in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown or online at www.culturamanevis.com.

Completed application forms should be returned to the Culturama Secretariat no later than 4:00 p.m. of the closing date stipulated on each application form.

Culturama 48 would be celebrated this year from July 21st to August 2nd.

For further information:

Go to: www.facebook.com/nevisculturamafestival or www.culturamanevis.com

Or visit or contact:

Culturama Secretariat

Cotton Ginnery Mall

Charlestown

Nevis

(T) (869 469 1992 / (869) 469-5521 ext. 6661/6662/6663

Email: thesecretariat@culturamanevis.com