Applications for Master of Laws programme in International Maritime Legislation to commence in October 2026

Master of Laws (LL.M.) and Master of Humanities (M.Hum.) 2026-2027

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that applications for the Master of Laws (LL.M.) programme in International Maritime Law and Master of Humanities (M.Hum.) programme in International Maritime Legislation will commence in October 2026, and will last for one academic year.

The programmes consist of postgraduate training in international maritime law for one full academic year leading to the Degree of Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Maritime Law, and the Degree of Master of Humanities (M.Hum.) in International Maritime Legislation. It is envisaged that graduates of the Institute will provide the expertise required for the understanding and implementation of IMO and other maritime conventions into their respective national legal systems.

The prerequisites are as follows:

A Bachelor degree in Law (LL.B.) from a recognised university and Proficiency in the English language.

Interested persons should download the attached and complete the Application Form as well as the following:

“Copies of the candidate’s University degrees officially authenticated by the University concerned; A copy of the certificate of proficiency in English held by the candidate (see Annex for further information) or a statement by the candidate explaining the reasons why he/she deems that he/she should be exempt from presenting such certificate;

Proof of computer competence;

The attached Medical Report Form duly completed by a registered Government Medical Practitioner; A letter of intent written by the candidate and stating the candidate’s reasons for applying to the LL.M. programme and his/her career objective. Candidates may use the attached Motivation Form; Two letters of reference covering the candidate’s ability to undertake the M.Hum. programme. Referees are persons who are not related to the candidate and who are familiar with the candidate’s character and qualifications. Referees should use, where possible, the attached Reference Form; and

Proof of payment of the application and processing fee of €150”.

The application packages can be downloaded by accessing the following URL link: http://www.imli.org/programmes-and-courses/how-apply .

Completed Applications should be forwarded to:

The Director

IMO International Maritime Law Institute

University of Malta Campus

Msida MSD 2080. MALTA

Telephone: (+356) 21 319343 / 21 310816: Facsimile: (+356) 21 343092: E-mail: admissions@imli.org

Applications for the annual Master’s programmes must be received by no later than 27 February 2026.

The number of admissions is limited due to the intensive nature of the programme. In line with the IMO strategy for integration of women in maritime activities, up to fifty per cent of admissions are reserved for deserving women candidates.