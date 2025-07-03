CCM-led NIA Takes Governance to the People with Community Town Hall Meetings

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 03, 2025)- The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has launched a series of community town hall meetings designed to deepen public engagement and promote transparency in governance.

The initiative began on June 30 with the first meeting held at the Pond Hill Community Centre in St. John’s Parish. According to Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, the Cabinet is taking government directly into communities to hear from citizens, address concerns, and share updates on key projects and programmes.

Speaking during the July 03 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Premier Brantley extended a public invitation to attend the meetings, noting their significance in fostering open and responsive leadership.

“Consistent with my government’s approach to governance, to openness, to transparency, we have started as the NIA a series of town hall meetings,” he stated. “We are inviting members of the public… to come to hear about our plans and programmes and to have their questions answered.”

The second meeting in the series takes place this evening, July 03, at the Jessups Community Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.

Premier Brantley emphasized that the meetings are open to all, including members of the Opposition, and urged residents of Jessups, Cotton Ground, Westbury, Barnes Ghaut, and surrounding areas to attend.

“We are taking the government into the community and we are inviting people… to come out and have that opportunity to engage, to ask about projects, to ask about problems they may have, solutions that we are trying to fashion. This for us is an important part of governance… allowing the people that we serve to have a direct opportunity to come and ask.”

The community outreach will continue across the island in the coming weeks with the following schedule:

July 7 – Franklyn Browne Community Centre, St. James Parish

July 13 – Red Cross Building, St. Paul’s Parish

July 17 – Hanley’s Road Community Centre, Gingerland, St. George’s Parish

The Premier assured that the administration is not only sharing information but actively listening to the people’s views.

“We will be with you sharing what is happening on the island of Nevis, fielding your questions, and trying to answer and to engage and also hearing from the public in terms of what their suggestions and recommendations may be. We are listening, we are reporting and it is intended to show yet again the openness and transparency of this governance style from this administration and what we are seeking to do and to achieve,” he concluded.