Collaboration Between Premier Brantley and Prime Minister Drew Moves “Fair Share” Negotiations Closer to Resolution

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 22, 2025)– The longstanding issue of equitable revenue sharing between St. Kitts and Nevis is progressing toward resolution, as Premier of Nevis Honourable Mark Brantley acknowledged ongoing collaboration with Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew on the “Fair Share” matter.

At his monthly press conference held July 22, Premier Brantley shared that while the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues its in-depth review of the recently submitted World Bank Report, there is growing consensus within his Cabinet on a preferred path forward.

“The World Bank report that has been shared with us gave I think it was four scenarios for revenue sharing going forward. We have looked at those scenarios. I believe there’s been consensus in the NIA Cabinet as to which would be the preferred scenario,” Premier Brantley said.

He disclosed that the NIA Cabinet has convened two sessions to assess the report and is currently awaiting a final submission from the Ministry of Finance, which is scrutinizing the data closely.

However, Premier Brantley, Minister of Finance in the NIA, raised some concerns the Cabinet has with the report, particularly the origin and accuracy of certain figures. He pointed out inconsistencies between the World Bank’s accounting of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenue allocated to Nevis and the NIA’s records. He also cited vague terminology for deductions such as “national obligations” that require further clarification before firm conclusions can be drawn.

While the NIA was not consulted during the drafting process, Premier Brantley conveyed his appreciation that the Federal government remains open to engaging in meaningful dialogue to address Nevis’ concerns.

“I know that the public has been anxious, the people of Nevis have been anxious, but we are, I think, now making good progress and we would hope to have that final report,” he said. “We have come to some concluded views that we hope to share with the federal government to try now to move this process forward.”

Premier Brantley also underscored the importance of mature, cooperative leadership in resolving what he described as a historical source of tension between the two islands.

“What I can say though, is that we do see that there is some appetite at the national level to resolve this issue, and I will definitely try to have a resolution to it for the best interest of the people of Nevis, but also to remove that old issue of rancor between the two islands—that whole question of how resources are being shared.”

He concluded by urging continued public patience as negotiations continue, assuring that the matter will be handled thoroughly and thoughtfully.

“I don’t think that the appropriate approach to a negotiation is to do so via the public airwaves,” he stated. “I think that we need to sit down as mature leaders, discuss what has been provided, discuss the numbers and what the accurate numbers ought to be, get better particularity and clarification as to some of the numbers… and thereafter we can come to the public with a considered view and consensus, we hope, as to what we can do going forward.”