Come celebrate Black History Month with us, NCDF CEO tells public

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (FEBRUARY 24, 2023) — The Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF) will be hosting an event dubbed “Black Hearts Freedom Edition” at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) at Pinney’s Estate on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in celebration of Black History Month which is observed annually in February.

Mr. Jerome Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, explained the concept behind formulating such an event.

“Black Hearts Freedom Edition is an initiative that the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation has created. This programme is scheduled around the Black History Month celebration.

“It is geared toward highlighting the struggles, trials and triumphs of our ancestors, showcasing the past, present and future of our African history through, dancing, singing, poetry and theatre,” he said.

Mr. Rawlins encouraged the public to support the event.

“There will be a pre-show line-up of entertainment so we are asking persons to come on out for 6 p.m. to enjoy a bit of the pre-show. It entails steel pan, string band, performances by Delly, Tebulous, and other forms of entertainment, and so, we will have the pre-show from 6 to 7 and then from 7 o’clock we all move into the auditorium there at NEPAC and have a night of celebration. So, we are asking one and all to come on out on Sunday the 26 of February. Be there for 6 p.m. for the pre-show and then at 7 o’clock the show gets started,” he said.

According to the NCDF’s CEO, the main segment of the celebration will entail singing, dancing, drama, poetry, and spoken word. Among those slated to perform are Venelle Powell, Clayton Huggins, Chantal Miller, Annessa Munroe, Neisha Browne, Nayala Daniel, Dwayne Hendrickson, Shekhinah Dance Theatre; and Rhythmz Dance Theatre.

Mr. Rawlins also urged those attending the celebration to wear the appropriate attire.

“We are asking persons to wear, if possible, an African print attire. Now if you don’t have African print attire, we are still expecting to see you there at NEPAC to celebrate Black History Month with us,” he concluded.