Culture Minister Announces Early Start for Culturama 52, Registration Now Open for Pageants and Slogan Competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 21, 2025)– Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, has assured the public that preparations for Culturama 52 are off to an early start, with registration for competitions already open.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Government at Work, Minister Evelyn confirmed that Culturama 52 will be celebrated from July 23 to August 4, 2026.

“We assure you that we are committed to getting things started early in 2025 for Culturama 2026,” he stated.

He announced that registration is now open for the senior and junior pageants, including Miss Culture Swimwear, Mr. Kool, Miss Culture Queen, and the Talented Youth Pageant.

“If you’re interested in taking part in the Miss Culture Swimwear, the Mr. Kool, or the Miss Culture Queen pageant, or if any schools are interested in taking part in the Talented Youth pageant, registration is now open. It will close on November 28, 2025.”

Minister Evelyn highlighted the strong interest shown by the public and potential competitors in these competitions.

“I know that persons were very, very thrilled with what they saw on stage with these pageants… As a matter of fact, one young lady met me during this year’s Culturama bar crawl and said, ‘I want to be a part of Miss Culture next year,’ so the interest is already there.”

He further encouraged interested persons to register early at the Culturama Secretariat at the Cotton Ginnery Mall in Charlestown.

In addition to pageant registration, the Culture Minister officially launched the Culturama 52 Slogan Competition.

“The Culturama Secretariat is currently accepting entries for the Culturama 52 Slogan Competition. Slogans should be short, original, creative, and catchy. No more than eight to 10 words to capture the true spirit of Nevis’ Culturama Festival.

“The winner will receive two complimentary passes to all Culturama 52 ticketed events, a plaque, and a cash prize of $1,500.”

Entries must be submitted to the Culturama Secretariat, Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown, by Friday, October 31, 2025. Submissions can also be emailed to slogan@culturamanevis.com but will not be accepted by phone. The Nevis Culturama Committee reserves the right to use the winning slogan during its extensive promotional campaign for Culturama 52.

Minister Evelyn expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and supporters of Culturama 51, noting that their continued partnership is vital to the success of the festival, adding that he looks forward to their support again in 2026 for Culturama 52.