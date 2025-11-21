Deputy Premier Evelyn and Premier Richardson-Hodge Discuss Strengthening Nevis-Anguilla Ties

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 21, 2025)– Deputy Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, and Anguilla Premier, the Honourable Cora Richardson-Hodge, held productive bilateral talks recently, aimed at strengthening the strong relationship between the two islands.

Deputy Premier Evelyn, who was in Anguilla as a special guest for the Hook and Harvest event, paid a courtesy call on Premier Richardson-Hodge at her office.

“In our discussions, we explored ways to further build and formalize the excellent relationship between Nevis and Anguilla,” said Deputy Premier Evelyn. “We focused on cooperation in agriculture, including exchange visits between our departments, sharing technical support, and assisting with initiatives to increase food production. I also extended a formal invitation for Anguilla to participate in Agri-Expo 30 in 2026, and I am optimistic they will be represented.”

Deputy Premier Evelyn further discussed agricultural issues with Honourable Kyle Hodge, Minister with Responsibility for Agriculture, and Parliamentary Secretary Honourable Cordell Richardson. The discussions covered challenges related to production, water availability, soil types, and the development of government and private farms, with a focus on expanding vegetable and fruit production.

The discussions also explored trade opportunities between the islands, following a recent visit by a delegation from Anguilla’s Ministry of Agriculture to study Nevis’ smart farming model. Potential exchanges discussed include Nevis exporting fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and mango pulp to Anguilla, and Anguilla supplying prawns and other products to Nevis.

He added, “The talks were very friendly and fruitful. I believe the partnership between our departments can only grow stronger in the future.”

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both governments to collaboration and mutual support, particularly in advancing agricultural development, facilitating trade, and fostering closer ties between the islands.