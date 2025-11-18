Deputy Premier Evelyn Promotes Nevis Agri-Expo 2026 and Culturama 52 During Official Visit to Anguilla

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2025)- Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, used his recent official visit to Anguilla to promote two of Nevis’ major upcoming events- Agri-Expo 2026, which will be marking its 30th anniversary, and Culturama 52.

Honourable Evelyn visited Anguilla from November 14 to 16 to participate in activities for Hook and Harvest, a premier farm and sea-to-table and wellness initiative. While there, he was a special guest on a live radio program on Klass FM where he invited Anguillans and residents across the region to take part in the milestone staging of Nevis’ Agri-Expo, scheduled for March 26–27, 2026, and as Minister of Culture also encouraged them to visit Nevis for Culturama 52, set for July 23 to August 4, 2026.

During the three-day engagement, the Deputy Premier attended a wellness seminar, joined a diabetes awareness wellness walk, and participated in the signature event- a 10-course tasting experience at the National Green Space showcasing local farmers and chefs.

He noted that the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Ministry of Agriculture was pleased to collaborate with Hook and Harvest to further advance and promote Caribbean sustainability initiatives. A major feature of the event was the donation of 130 fruit plants, contributed by the Ministry of Agriculture in Nevis.

Honourable Evelyn explained that the Ministry agreed instantly to the partnership because of Nevis’ strong emphasis on food security and expanded agricultural production.

“When the request was made for the Ministry of Agriculture to be a partner it was an instant yes from us, because here in Nevis we are focused very heavily on food security and planting more to increase local food production, and eating more of what we grow.”

He added that Nevis donated a range of fruit saplings, including sugar apple, cherry, Taiwanese sugar apple, soursop, custard apple, and passion fruit.

“At the Hook and Harvest event I made the official hand over and each person who attended the event was fortunate to leave with a fruit tree. I can tell you those persons were overjoyed that they were able to receive these trees, ready for planting in their yards or farms,” he said.

Honourable Evelyn also expressed thanks to event organizer Dr. Carissa Webster-Lake for partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture in what he described as a meaningful and mutually beneficial initiative.

As part of his official visit, the Deputy Premier also paid courtesy calls on Premier Honourable Cora Richardson Hodge, Honourable Kyle Hodge, Minister with responsibility for Agriculture, and Parliamentary Secretary Honourable Cordell Richardson.