Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn delivers World Food Day Address 2024

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn

Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration

World Food Day Address 2024

October 16, 2024

Fellow citizens,

This year, as in previous years since 1979 on October 16th, we join 150 other member countries of the United Nations to observe World Food Day 2024, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of food security and the fundamental right to food for every individual.

This year’s theme, “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future” resonates deeply with our collective aspirations for a healthier, more equitable world.

Food is not merely a source of sustenance, it is a cornerstone of our existence, a vital element that nourishes our bodies, fuels our dreams, and shapes our communities. Yet, despite the abundance of resources and the advancements in agriculture, millions around the globe still suffer from hunger and malnutrition. This stark reality reminds us that the right to food is not just a privilege for some but a fundamental human right that must be upheld for all.

The right to food is enshrined in international human rights law, recognizing that every person has the right to access sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. It is a right that empowers individuals and communities, enabling them to lead healthy lives and pursue their aspirations. In Nevis, we must ensure that this right is not just a theoretical concept but a lived reality for every citizen.

Access to nutritious food is crucial for our physical and mental well-being. Malnutrition, whether in the form of undernutrition or obesity, poses significant health risks and economic burdens. By ensuring that everyone has the right to food, we are investing in the health of our population, reducing healthcare costs, and fostering a more productive workforce. A well-nourished community is a thriving community.

As we advocate for the right to food, we must also consider the sustainability of our food systems. Climate change, environmental degradation, and unsustainable agricultural practices threaten our ability to produce food for future generations. We must embrace sustainable farming techniques, support local farmers, and promote biodiversity to ensure that our food systems are resilient and capable of meeting the needs of our growing population.

Education plays a pivotal role in realizing the right to food. By empowering individuals with knowledge about nutrition, sustainable practices, and food production, we can foster a culture of self-sufficiency and resilience. Community gardens, workshops, and educational programs can equip our citizens with the skills they need to secure their food sources and contribute to a healthier society.

To this end one of the activities for 2024 is the promotion of grow boxes at our pre-schools, also our School-A-Grow competition which is in its third year.

Other activities our Ministry will undertake are talks in schools, a staff and farmer training, as well as a fruit tree distribution.

Today, I urge each of you to reflect on the role you can play in promoting the right to food in Nevis. Whether you are a policymaker, a business owner, a farmer, or a concerned citizen, your actions matter. Support local agriculture, advocate for policies that prioritize food security, and educate those around you about the importance of nutrition and sustainability.

In conclusion, let us stand together in solidarity to affirm the right to food for all. Let us work towards a future where every individual in Nevis has access to the nourishment they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Together, we can build a better life and a better future for ourselves and generations to come.