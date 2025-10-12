The following is a press release from the developers of “Destiny”, the proposed South Coast Project for Nevis:

Destiny Special Sustainability Zone Unveiled: A Transformative Vision for Nevis and St. Kitts

Family-oriented residential community to create thousands of jobs under a “locals first” policy

In a world-first, Nevisians to receive 5% of Destiny’s profits directly

USD $50 million investment to fund Nevis infrastructure, including the Alexandra Hospital

Permanent 20% profit share for Nevis and a new USD $1 million annual scholarship program announced

Charlestown, Nevis — October 12, 2025: The Destiny Special Sustainability Zone was officially announced today, marking one of the most ambitious development and sustainability projects in Caribbean history.

The multi-billion-dollar initiative will transform Nevis’ undeveloped southern coast into a world-class, family-oriented residential community — creating thousands of jobs for locals, protecting nature, and securing long-term prosperity for generations to come.

The vision was revealed in a video address by Olivier Janssens, founder of Destiny and proud Nevisian for nearly a decade.

“Destiny is more than a development. It is a promise — a lasting partnership,” said Janssens. “It’s about creating jobs, protecting our nature, investing in our future, and placing Nevis on the global stage where it belongs.”

He invited Nevisians and Kittitians to visit Destiny.com to register for jobs or submit proposals for services — from construction to hospitality, logistics, and sustainable engineering — as part of Destiny’s locals-first hiring policy.

Historic Commitments to the People

Destiny will invest USD $50 million over the next five years into Nevis’ public infrastructure — including major upgrades to the Alexandra Hospital, healthcare centers, and other critical facilities chosen in partnership with the Nevis Island Administration.