Destiny Special Sustainability Zone Unveiled: A Transformative Vision for Nevis and St. Kitts
The following is a press release from the developers of “Destiny”, the proposed South Coast Project for Nevis:
- Family-oriented residential community to create thousands of jobs under a “locals first” policy
- In a world-first, Nevisians to receive 5% of Destiny’s profits directly
- USD $50 million investment to fund Nevis infrastructure, including the Alexandra Hospital
- Permanent 20% profit share for Nevis and a new USD $1 million annual scholarship program announced
Charlestown, Nevis — October 12, 2025: The Destiny Special Sustainability Zone was officially announced today, marking one of the most ambitious development and sustainability projects in Caribbean history.
The multi-billion-dollar initiative will transform Nevis’ undeveloped southern coast into a world-class, family-oriented residential community — creating thousands of jobs for locals, protecting nature, and securing long-term prosperity for generations to come.
The vision was revealed in a video address by Olivier Janssens, founder of Destiny and proud Nevisian for nearly a decade.
“Destiny is more than a development. It is a promise — a lasting partnership,” said Janssens. “It’s about creating jobs, protecting our nature, investing in our future, and placing Nevis on the global stage where it belongs.”
He invited Nevisians and Kittitians to visit Destiny.com to register for jobs or submit proposals for services — from construction to hospitality, logistics, and sustainable engineering — as part of Destiny’s locals-first hiring policy.
Historic Commitments to the People
Destiny will invest USD $50 million over the next five years into Nevis’ public infrastructure — including major upgrades to the Alexandra Hospital, healthcare centers, and other critical facilities chosen in partnership with the Nevis Island Administration.
Nevis will hold a permanent 20% profit share in Destiny:
● 10% allocated directly to the Government of Nevis, and
● 10% placed in a Sovereign Wealth Fund to support future generations.
A USD $1 million yearly scholarship program will also help Nevisian students study abroad.
And in a world-first model of inclusive prosperity, 5% of Destiny’s profits will be distributed directly to Nevisians, enabled by new digital technology launching in 2026.
“Every Nevisian and Kittitian will have a stake in Destiny’s success,” Janssens said. “This is about all of us growing together.”
Premier Mark Brantley welcomed the announcement, saying:
“Destiny represents an extraordinary opportunity for Nevis and for all our people. We have worked closely with Mr. Janssens and his team to ensure that this project enhances our economy, safeguards our environment, and creates lasting opportunities for generations to come. This is about unity, growth, and confidence in our future.”
A New Chapter for Nevis
Inspired by the global success of Dubai’s innovation and Monaco’s elegance, Destiny will bring the Caribbean its first Special Sustainability Zone — a new model that combines the economic advantages of a Special Economic Zone with a deep respect for nature and community life.
Designed by world-renowned architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Destiny will blend world-class infrastructure with local charm — a Dubai–Monaco hybrid for the Americas, built on Nevis’ southern shores.
The Zone will feature low-rise architecture, tree-lined neighborhoods, and open parks, creating a safe, family-oriented environment that invites both residents and visitors to live, work, and thrive.
Jobs, Opportunity, and Environmental Respect
Destiny will create thousands of local jobs both during construction and thereafter in long-term industries such as hospitality, logistics, and technology.