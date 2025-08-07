Dr. Julius Garvey Visits Nevis as Part of Historic Journey Honouring Father’s Legacy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 06, 2025) – Dr. Julius Garvey, the sole surviving son of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica’s first National Hero, paid a historic visit to Nevis on Tuesday, August 05, 2025, as part of a symbolic journey retracing the steps of his father through Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Garvey, accompanied by his assistant Mr. David Malcolm Hanley, arrived in Nevis as part of a wider tour across the Federation in tribute to the Pan-Africanist legacy of his father- a pioneering advocate for the empowerment and unity of people of African descent.

During his visit, Dr. Garvey toured several historical and cultural landmarks on Nevis. His itinerary included the Museum of Nevis History and Hamilton House, where he was guided by members of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS). He also visited Bath Stream, the historic Bath Hotel, and Maroon Hill in Hermitage Village.

Dr. Garvey’s delegation, which included members of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, made additional stops at the Nevisian Heritage Village, New River Estate, St. James Anglican Church, New Castle Pottery, and the iconic Cottle Church- each site offering rich insight into the island’s history and heritage.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, hosted Dr. Garvey to lunch at the Golden Rock Botanical Gardens, where he presented him with a gift bag containing locally made memorabilia. Speaking on the occasion, Premier Brantley reflected on the significance of the visit.

“I had the distinct honour and pleasure to host Dr .Julius Garvey, the son of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey in Nevis,” he said.

“Dr. Garvey is on an official visit St. Kitts and Nevis a land that his father Marcus Garvey visited decades ago. We had a fascinating exchange of ideas and I left feeling intellectually enriched at the insights that Dr. Garvey offered on world affairs, politics and importantly the state of Pan-Africanism. Dr. Garvey is building on the rich legacy left by his father and I wish him continued good health and long life.”

Dr. Garvey’s visit to Nevis was a highlight of his Federation-wide tour and marks a powerful continuation of the Garveyite legacy- one that continues to inspire generations with its emphasis on cultural pride, youth empowerment, and African unity.

On Wednesday, August 06, Dr. Garvey participated in the Remembrance Ceremonies retracing the historic footsteps of Marcus Garvey. The events were held at Pump Bay, Fig Tree, and the Mutual Improvement Society Building, Market Street, where Dr. Garvey delivered the keynote address as the distinguished guest speaker.

Dr. Garvey’s presence in Nevis served as a poignant reminder of the enduring influence of Marcus Garvey and his call for self-determination and unity among African peoples worldwide.