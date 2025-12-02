Driller Selected as Nevis Prepares to Commence Geothermal Production Wells

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 01, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has confirmed a major milestone in the island’s renewable energy agenda, announcing that a drilling company has been selected to undertake the production wells for the Nevis geothermal project.

This development places the island on the cusp of beginning drilling operations, signalling that one of the region’s most promising clean energy initiatives is moving steadily toward implementation.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Energy in the NIA, stated that the competitive bid process is now complete and that a driller has been chosen. While the Administration is not yet able to disclose the name of the company, the Premier indicated that the public announcement is forthcoming.

He added that the NIA anticipates being “hopeful that in January we could have a signing ceremony which will mark the start of the production well drilling.”

Premier Brantley explained that the geothermal project is closely interconnected with the government’s water drilling initiative, since geothermal well development requires an adequate water supply. He said one of the sites identified for water drilling at Hamilton is located near the geothermal drill site, demonstrating that the Administration has deliberately aligned its infrastructural priorities.

“Water drilling is going to be critical because we are nearing now very close to the start of our geothermal drilling… And so again I’m just demonstrating how the government’s initiatives are not haphazard but coordinated. That is what we’re seeking to do.”

Nevis’ geothermal resource is widely regarded as one of the most promising in the Caribbean and represents a major milestone in the island’s sustainable development journey. Surveys and exploratory work indicate that the island sits atop a high-quality geothermal reservoir capable of delivering clean, reliable, and continuous base load power. The initial phase is expected to produce a 30‑megawatt (MW) plant.

The development of this resource could enable Nevis to achieve full renewable energy independence, lower long-term electricity costs, enhance energy security, and create opportunities to export clean power to St. Kitts and neighbouring territories. It is also poised to stimulate economic growth by reducing operational costs for businesses and making energy more affordable for households.