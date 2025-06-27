Drilling Underway at Braziers as NIA Presses Ahead with its Water Enhancement Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 26, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to push forward with its Water Enhancement Project, as drilling operations have commenced at Braziers in St. Johns.

This marks the fourth well site in the island-wide effort to secure Nevis’ long-term water needs.

The drilling is being carried out by the Trinidad-based Water and Oil Well Service (WOWS) Company Limited, which resumed operations after a temporary setback at the Dasents Estate site in Gingerland.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, provided an update during his June 24 press conference.

“In terms of the drilling for water, we have already completed two wells. The third well was at Dasents, but midway through we had a problem where we lost the drill bit in the well…A decision was made to move to the Braziers site, after the attempts to remove stuck drill pipes at the Dasents site have failed.”

He noted that the team will return to Dasents once drilling at Braziers is complete.

As of June 25, the drilling at Braziers had reached a depth of approximately 225 feet, with a target depth of 550 feet.

Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services, expressed optimism about the new site despite the previous challenges. He pointed out that the first two wells at Maddens were successful and that the water passed potability tests and has already been connected to the island’s distribution system, contributing an additional 600,000 gallons of water per day.

Minister Brand also noted that while a temporary generator is currently being used to power the pumps, discussions are ongoing with NEVLEC regarding the cost of a permanent electricity supply for the pumping system.

The NIA’s long-term strategy for improving water infrastructure includes drilling nine wells, enhancing storage capacity, and upgrading the distribution network.

The Water Enhancement Project marks a major step toward improving the island’s supply and ensuring consistent access, forming part of the Administration’s ongoing investment in long-term water security for Nevisians.