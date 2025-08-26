Establishing a Special Sustainability Zone Will Pave the Way for Billion-Dollar Development on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2025)– The recent passage of the Special Sustainability Zones Authorization law in the National Parliament will allow for the establishment of a Special Economic Zone that will pave the way for a proposed billion-dollar development on Nevis’ South Coast, expected to generate major opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Investment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Honourable Mark Brantley, announced the development during a national address on Monday, August 25.

“The Nevis Island Administration has been formally approached by an investor seeking to establish such a Zone on the island of Nevis. That investor is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis. Matters are now under active discussion at the Cabinet level and no decisions have been arrived at. It is however important that I keep the Nevisian public fully abreast of developments to date,” he stated.

Premier Brantley stressed that the scale of this proposed project represents a turning point for Nevis.

“For years, I have said Nevis needs a game changer to take our island to the next level of development. The current investor has proposed a development for Nevis which has the potential to create thousands of permanent jobs for Nevisians at home and allow Nevisians abroad to come back home and find meaningful employment, bring billions of dollars of investment to our island, generate hundreds of millions in direct revenue for government, which will allow us to improve healthcare, strengthen education, upgrade infrastructure, and expand social services.”

He further emphasized that the initiative would provide widespread benefits across sectors, noting that it would dramatically increase tourism and international recognition, position Nevis as a leader in the Caribbean and a shining example to the world, preserve all historical sites with full access for the people, and create significant opportunities for new businesses as well as the expansion of existing local enterprises into the zone.

Underscoring his government’s commitment to attracting genuine investors, Premier Brantley said, “My government will seize every opportunity to partner with genuine investors to advance the developmental agenda for the island and people of Nevis… We are striving to become the best place in the world to live and work and raise our families. That, brothers and sisters, is our mission and our sworn duty.”

He also pledged that the NIA will continue to pursue policies that support sustainable development and uplift the lives of all Nevisians, citing priorities such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, affordable housing, renewable energy, water generation, economic diversification, and social safety nets for the most vulnerable.

“I anticipate that more details will be shared in the weeks ahead but I see before us a future fueled by prosperity, sustainability and indomitable Nevisian pride,” he added.

Special Sustainability Zones are globally recognized as drivers of growth and diversification. They have been successfully implemented in major economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Dubai, and have operated in the Caribbean for decades, including in Jamaica since the 1970s and in the Cayman Islands since 2012. These zones typically feature significant tax incentives, dedicated infrastructure, and a specialized legal framework to encourage investment and development.

With the legislative framework now in place and investor interest already signaled, Nevis is positioned to explore one of the largest and most impactful development opportunities in its history.