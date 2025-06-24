Excitement Builds as Culturama 51 Is Officially Launched in Charlestown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 24, 2025)– Excitement is mounting across Nevis and further afield as Culturama 51 was officially launched on Friday, June 20, at the Charlestown Waterfront.

The high-energy launch event revealed the 2025 Culturama senior pageant contestants, Mr. & Miss Talented Youth Pageant contestants, and Junior Kaiso Competition participants.

The vibrant cultural showcase featured performances including the Sugar Hill String Band, masquerades, jumping clowns, dancers, poets, African drummers, steel pan musicians, as well as artistes Delly Ranks, Rocco Dan, Ras Browne, and the Culturama 50 Junior Kaiso Monarch.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, in addressing the gathering, praised the performers and planners alike. He remarked that the contestants and participants were truly exceptional and extended congratulations and appreciation to everyone involved in bringing the evening to life.

He commended the vibrancy and energy of this year’s contestants.

“You saw our contestants and our participants and I’m sure you’ll agree with me that they have some serious vibe, and if what we saw displayed here tonight is translated to the stage at the NEDACS Complex, then we are going to have some quality shows.”

Reflecting on the success of last year’s milestone C50 event, Honourable Evelyn noted that the Culturama Committee is working hard to ensure that this year’s festival meets, and even exceeds that high standard,

“We are coming off an extraordinary C50 festival which undoubtedly was the biggest and best Culturama ever hosted on the island of Nevis, and we are working hard to ensure that we give you an extraordinary Culturama for 2025.

“I want to commend Mr. Swain Evelyn and the team, the hardworking committee. They have been working overtime to ensure that we have a festival that is second to none.”

He also publicly appealed for additional support, expressing gratitude to the current sponsors, including the title sponsors, and encouraging potential sponsors to come onboard and be part of what he described as the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime.

This year’s Miss Culture Queen contestants are Shadelle Mitchell, Miss Carib Brewery (SKN) Ltd; Akeda Nisbett, Miss SKN Development Bank; Celina Brown, Miss SKNA National Bank; and Reneé Davis, Miss S. L. Horsford’s.

Contestants for Mr. Kool 2025 are Shamar Pemberton- Nevisian Heritage Village; Joestan Eddy- Zanzi Bar; Orzel Webbe- Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA); Voigel Marsham- Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF); and Jadan Liburd- Bank of Nevis.

Competing in the Miss Culture Swimwear Pageant are Jeymi Peets, Miss Stage Right; Keedencia Harris, Miss Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA); T-Karli Edwards, Miss Hinds Electrical & Equipment Services; and Karina Dore, Miss Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC).

The public also met the young contestants for the Republic Bank Mr. & Miss Talented Youth Pageant, representing five of Nevis’ primary schools, and the talented group of junior calypsonians preparing to compete in the Junior Kaiso Competition, sponsored by First Federal Cooperative Credit Union and the Greenhouse Band.

With pre-activities such as Soca Teasers and Kaiso Tents already creating buzz across the island, the core events of Culturama 51, including fringe activities, are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 5, under the theme “Nevisian Pride, Second to None, Culturama 51!”

The 51st staging of Culturama promises to be a cultural explosion of music, tradition, and pure Nevisian energy, continuing the legacy of excellence that has made the festival a highlight of the regional cultural calendar.