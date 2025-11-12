First-Ever Eco Day on Nevis Showcases Island’s Commitment to Sustainability

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 11, 2025)– The Ministry of Tourism has hailed the island’s first Eco Day a resounding success.

The event, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, brought together schools, organizations, and members of the public to celebrate sustainability and highlight ongoing environmentally conscious practices across Nevis.

According to Vanessa Webb, Product Development Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, the initiative was inspired by a call from the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) to participate in Cable News Network’s (CNN) Call to Earth Day, which encourages young environmentalists to take action to protect green spaces.

“We want to continue to learn how to live sustainably,” she said. “We believe that our parents and grandparents lived sustainably and we need to learn how to live sustainably and also to guard our green spaces. So this celebration reminds us that protecting our green spaces is about more than preserving scenery. It’s about safeguarding our way of life, our health, and our future.”

Ms. Webb described Eco Day as an opportunity for “learning, sharing ideas, and strengthening our commitment to live sustainably,” adding that every small effort- reducing waste, conserving energy, or planting a tree- helps build “a cleaner, greener Nevis.”

The event featured exhibits and demonstrations on sustainable farming, renewable energy transition, marine conservation, the single-use plastic ban, biodiversity projects, creative green innovations, art from recyclables, and the island’s recycling pilot expansion project.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), commended participants for their ongoing efforts to protect the environment.

“This is a celebration of sustainability, not as a distant ideal, but as a practical daily practice that guards our green space, to preserve our culture, and to strengthen our communities,” Minister Brand said.

He continued, “I believe that our island is a treasure. We can reduce waste through mindful consumption, and recycle materials to give them a second life. Community-led initiatives can turn waste into wealth. Our goal is a resilient, green Nevis, where nature and progress work hand-in-hand. As we guard our green space, we guard not just our landscape, but our future, our health, our economy, and our cultural heartbeat.”

The Ministry of Tourism expressed appreciation to Blue Planet Alliance, participating schools, and all partners who helped make Eco Day both impactful and inspiring. The Ministry also thanked the Caribbean Tourism Organization for encouraging Nevis’ participation in CNN’s Call to Earth Day initiative.