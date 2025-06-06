Government offices at Pinneys Estate to close early on June 06

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 06, 2025)- The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

The public is hereby advised that government offices located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security building, Pinneys, namely, the Premier’s Ministry, the office of the Deputy Premier, the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Education, will close today, Friday, June 06, at 2:30 p.m.

Offices will resume full operation at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 09, 2025.

The ministries regret any inconvenience which this closure may cause.