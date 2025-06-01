Hon. Spencer Brand Address regarding the Start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Honourable Spencer Brand

Minister Responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration

Address on the Start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

June 01, 2025

Fellow Citizens, Residents and Friends,

I address you at this time as we officially commence the Atlantic Hurricane Season for 2025.

This annual event marks the beginning of a period characterized by the potential for powerful storms, unpredictable weather patterns, and the profound impact these natural phenomena can have on our lives, our communities, and our economies.

As we prepare for the 2025 Hurricane season, we do so with the shared understanding, that, while we cannot control the weather, we can and must prepare ourselves to respond effectively.

Our collective resilience depends on awareness, preparedness, and proactive measures. Today, I want to reflect on the significance of this season, recognize the challenges ahead, and reaffirm your government’s commitment to safety, collaboration, and scientific advancement.

In recent years, climate change has emerged as a significant factor influencing hurricane activity. Warmer ocean temperatures provide more energy for storm development, often leading to more intense and longer-lasting hurricanes.

The 2020 and 2024 seasons, for example, saw some of the most powerful storms on record. These trends underscore the importance of vigilance and adaptation.

On May 22nd, 2025, NOAA’s outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Hurricanes are among the most destructive natural disasters, capable of causing widespread flooding, wind damage, and loss of life. Coastal communities are particularly vulnerable, but inland areas are not immune. Heavy rainfall can lead to flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage far from the coast.

The economic impacts are equally significant. Damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure can take years to repair, and the psychological toll on our communities can be profound.

Over the years, meteorological science has advanced dramatically. Improved satellite technology, hurricane tracking models, and early warning systems allow us to forecast storm paths and intensities with increasing accuracy.

These tools are vital in providing communities with critical lead time to evacuate, reinforce infrastructure, and prepare emergency supplies.

However, technology alone is not enough. Effective communication, community engagement, and individual preparedness are key components of a comprehensive response strategy. It is essential that every citizen understands their risk, knows evacuation routes, and has an emergency kit ready.

As government agencies, emergency responders, scientists, and community leaders, we bear a shared responsibility. It is our duty to ensure that preparedness measures are in place, resources are allocated, and public education campaigns are ongoing.

Today, I want to emphasize the importance of collaboration. Local governments must coordinate with federal agencies. Community organizations, businesses, and residents all have roles to play.

We must also prioritize vulnerable populations, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and low-income communities, ensuring they receive the support and information necessary to stay safe.

As we commence this season, I encourage everyone to review and update their emergency plans. Simple steps include:

* Creating an Emergency Kit: – Include water, non-perishable food, medications, important documents, and supplies for at least 72 hours.

* Developing a Family Evacuation Plan: – Know your evacuation routes and designated shelters.

* Staying Informed: – Monitor official weather updates through reliable sources, including local authorities.

* Securing Property: – Reinforce windows, secure outdoor objects, and assess flood risks.

* Supporting Community Efforts: – Volunteer, share information, and assist neighbors in need.

I want to reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding lives and property during the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

While we cannot prevent storms from forming, we can certainly ensure that we are prepared to face them with resilience, unity, and resolve.

Let us remain vigilant, informed, and proactive. Together, we can minimize the impact of hurricanes and emerge stronger from whatever challenges this season may bring.

Thank you, stay safe, and let us work together to make this a season of preparedness and resilience; and May God continue to bless and protect us, this hurricane season and always.

