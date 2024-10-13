Hon. Spencer Brand’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024 Address

Honourable Spencer Brand

Minister responsible for Disaster Management

in the Nevis Island Administration

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024 Address

October 13, 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen, Youths,

Today we commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of reducing disaster risks and building resilience.

This year’s theme, “Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future,” is particularly significant for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like ours, where the impacts of climate change and natural disasters are felt most acutely.

When we consider the importance of disaster risk reduction, we must recognize that disaster risk reduction (DRR) is not just a policy or a strategy, it is a necessity for our survival and prosperity. For small island states the stakes are incredibly high. Our economies, ecosystems, and communities are highly vulnerable to natural hazards such as hurricanes, tsunamis, and rising sea levels.

The present post-2015 framework for disaster risk reduction, adopted at the Third World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, held from 14 to 18 March, 2015, in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, provides a comprehensive approach to reducing disaster risks and enhancing resilience. It emphasizes the need for inclusive, people-centered approaches that empower all members of society, especially the youth.

The youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the leaders of today. Empowering young people with the knowledge, skills, and tools to understand and manage disaster risks is crucial. Education plays a pivotal role in this empowerment. Schools should be safe havens where children learn about the environment, climate change, and disaster preparedness.

Education is a powerful tool for change. By incorporating disaster risk reduction into our educational systems, we can equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to build a resilient future. This includes understanding the science behind natural hazards, learning about sustainable practices, and developing critical thinking skills to solve complex problems.

Our communities play a vital role in disaster risk reduction. Local knowledge and practices, combined with scientific research and technology, can create effective strategies for managing risks. Engaging communities, especially the youth, in disaster preparedness activities can strengthen social cohesion and foster a sense of responsibility and ownership. Community-based DRR initiatives, such as early warning systems and emergency response plans, are essential for protecting lives and livelihoods.

Disaster Risk Reduction requires innovation in addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters. Technological advancements, such as remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS)- which we are now building out at our Planning Department- and artificial intelligence, can enhance our ability to predict, monitor, and respond to disasters.

Encouraging young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) can drive innovation and create new solutions for disaster risk reduction. Additionally, promoting green technologies and sustainable practices can mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce our vulnerability to natural hazards.

The Government also has a critical role to play in ensuring effective policies and governance structure, which are critical for disaster risk reduction. We must continue to prioritize disaster disk reduction in our development plans and allocate sufficient resources for its implementation. This includes investing in resilient infrastructure, enforcing our building codes, and ensuring that all sectors of society are prepared for disasters.

Furthermore, policies should be inclusive, taking into account the needs and perspectives of all stakeholders, including children and youth.

Disaster risk reduction is a global challenge that requires international cooperation. Small island states, in particular, benefit from sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices with other countries.

Regional and international organizations, such the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), play a crucial role in facilitating this cooperation and providing technical assistance. By strengthening partnerships and fostering collaboration at all levels we can enhance our collective resilience.

In conclusion, as we celebrate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, let me thank the management and staff of the Nevis Disaster Management Department for their continued vigilance and oversight of our disaster risk reduction readiness, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a resilient future.

By empowering the next generation, we can create a safer, more sustainable future for all. Let us invest in education, innovation, and community engagement to reduce disaster risks and protect our planet. Together, we can overcome the challenges posed by natural hazards and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

Thank you, and God bless