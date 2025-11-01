Honourable Eric Evelyn serves as Acting Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 31, 2025)- The Honourable Mark Brantley will be away on official duties as a guest speaker at President’s Week 2025 in Florida, United States.

President’s Week is an annual conference which focuses on international asset protection and investment strategies.

The Honourable Premier departed on Friday, October 31, and returns on Wednesday November 05, 2025.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.

Honourable Eric Evelyn, Acting Premier of Nevis