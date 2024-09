NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Office of the Premier:

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will travel overseas for a brief period, departing the Federation on Friday, September 27, and returning to Nevis on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

During his absence the Honourable Eric Evelyn will serve as Premier of Nevis.