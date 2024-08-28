Honourable Eric Evelyn to assume the role of Acting Premier of Nevis



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 27, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Office of the Premier of Nevis:

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will be traveling overseas on personal business for the period August 28 to September 07, 2024. Whilst his travels are for personal reasons, the Premier will use the opportunity to meet with potential investors during his trip.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will perform the duties of Premier.