NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 12, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will be away on official duties as the invited keynote speaker at The St. Kitts-Nevis Circle of Care Fundraising Dinner Gala in Ontario, Canada. The Honourable Premier departs on June 13 and returns on June 17, 2024.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.