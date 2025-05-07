Honourable Eric Evelyn to serve as Acting Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 07, 2025) –The following is public notice from the Office of the Premier:

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will be away on official duties as an invited speaker at the17th Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum to be held in Miami.

The Honourable Premier departs on Wednesday, May 07, and returns on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.