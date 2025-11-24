Honourable Eric Evelyn to serve as Acting Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 24, 2025)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition in the Federal Parliament, will be away on official duties attending the First Gathering of the ParlAmericas Parliamentary Network on Human Security and Regional Stability.

Honourable Brantley departs on Tuesday, November 25 and returns on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.