Honourable Eric Evelyn’s Official Thank You Message for Culturama 51

Remarks by the Honourable Eric Evelyn

Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration

Official Thank You Message for Culturama 51

Good day everyone. I am pleased to greet you at this the conclusion of another successful Culturama Festival, our 51st edition hosted from July 24 to August 5, 2025.

As the Minister of Culture, I am delighted to report that I am generally satisfied with the way C51 unfolded. Additionally, I am satisfied with the overall planning and execution of “De Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Lime” for 2025. Coming on the heels of a hugely successful C50 and Homecoming, I dare say that C51 did not disappoint.

The hosting of the festival’s pageants and competitions continues to improve especially with regards to start time and overall length, adding to the pleasant experience at the events. Most of the feedback that I have received clearly demonstrates that the competitions were of a very high standard and patrons were not disappointed. As someone who attended all of the events I can only conclude that their overall quality was excellent. The attendance at the events was also generally satisfactory.

The Culturama Food Fair continues to be one of the largest events on the calendar and for this year it again lived up to expectation. The event continues to attract a large number of vendors. It was again hosted at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park where the atmosphere and ambience were just right.

Our street activities, as usual, attracted large crowds and this was evident during J’ouvert and Grand Parade of Troupes and Last Lap. There was standing room only on the streets of Charlestown for both events, which clearly indicates that persons were out in their numbers to support the festival. Despite the fact that the number of registered troupes was down this year, that did not affect the support for the event.

I commend all of the organizers of fringe activities. From all reports their events too were well-received and of a high standard. We thank you for making the decision to partner with us again this year.

I take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the various C51 competitions. Your hard work and commitment paid dividends. I also say a special thanks to all of the other participants in the various events hosted for C51. We are truly indebted to you, as without you C51 would not have been possible.

I would also like to say thanks to all of our patrons who came out in large numbers to support all of the activities. Your overwhelming support was very much appreciated.

Let me also thank our relatives, friends, and visitors from the Diaspora, as well as our brothers and sisters from the sister isle of St. Kitts, for your massive show of support for the festival. Of course, there is no Culturama without our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts and so we say thank you for your usual show of support and solidarity.

We do appreciate the contributions from our sponsors who again in 2025 exhibited their confidence in the festival by partnering with us for C51. We are truly grateful for the support of our long-standing sponsors and for those who came on board for the first time this year. We do look forward to your support again in 2026 and beyond.

To the Premier and members of Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration, thanks for your continued support.

I absolutely must give special commendation to the members of the 2025 Culturama Committee for delivering a successful Culturama Festival. To the first time Committee Chair Mr. Swain Evelyn and his entire hard-working, committed and dedicated team, words are not enough to say how grateful I am for a job well done. Yes, there is always room for improvement, but despite the late start and various challenges the committee delivered.

To the hard-working medical team from the Alexandra Hospital that was present at every event, we say a very big thank you. We do appreciate your service.

Patrons generally felt safe during C51 and this was primarily due to the excellent security protocols adopted by the members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, with support from the Defense Force. To Superintendent Alonzo Carty and all of the hard-working police officers, we are truly indebted to you. Thank you very much.

I am also extremely pleased to announce that apart from the few unfortunate incidents that took place during last lap, Culturama 51 was relatively accident, incident and crime free. To God be the glory. Thanks to the revelers and event patrons for being on your best behavior

Let me once again commend and thank all who made C51 the success it was.

We look forward to seeing all of you again for Culturama 52 to be hosted from July 23rd to August 4th, 2026. Planning for C52 will commence in earnest very shortly.

To one and all, thank you for demonstrating your Nevisian Pride, which is second to none for Culturama 51.

Thanks again and God Bless.