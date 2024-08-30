Kiane Boddie, Dericia Williams awarded 2024 Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 30, 2024)- Ms. Kiane Boddie and Ms. Dericia Williams are the recipients of the 2024 Medical University of the Americas (MUA)/Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Scholarship.

Ms. Boddie will be pursuing veterinary medicine at the University of the West Indies- St. Augustine Campus, and Ms. Williams will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics at Western Illinois University in the United States.

At an awards ceremony on August 27, Minister of Health the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett congratulated the young women and highlighted the government’s willingness to assist them as they embark on their tertiary education journey.

“Congratulations to both of these young ladies…These are two amazing, intelligent, confident young women that we are able to support through this scholarship programme.

“These [fields] are two critical areas of importance to the Nevis Island Administration and to the development of Nevis as a whole. So it is our joy to partner with the Medical University of the Americas to be able to support these two young women in achieving their personal goals, which they will then use to contribute to the collective goal of Nevis.”

Dr. Robert Mankoff, MUA Dean of Students and Director of Student Support said the university is honoured to assist the young persons and be part of the journey with them.

“Education and service are the foundations of a healthy society; they are the future, and to recognize young people for service and education and for their capacity is truly an honour.

“Medical University is thrilled and delighted to invest in Nevis and the future and in our collaboration. My sincerest hope is that the two of you will go on to support your country, support your society and be wonderful citizens,” he commented.

Ms. Boddie and Ms. Williams both expressed their gratitude to the NIA and the MUA, as well as their loved ones for the opportunity.

Ms. Boddie especially thanked “those who saw potential in me that I can do this”.

Ms. Williams shared, “It is my hope that my country will eventually benefit from my studies. I pledge to do my best to maintain high standards at all times.”

Mrs. Shelissa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, explained that the scholarships will provide crucial financial support for a period of four years, contingent on them maintaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher.

Ms. Boddie and Ms. Williams will join 26 other young individuals who have benefitted from this scholarship.