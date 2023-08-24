Local business hosts cooking classes for impaired women on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 24, 2023)- Several women with impairments are learning important life skills thanks to the founders of Llewelyn’s Manufacturing, a local business on Nevis, who are hosting a cooking programme for some of the former students of the Cicele Brown Integrated School.

Co-founder of Llewelyn’s Manufacturing Company Mrs. Violet Clarke said the programme is seeking to contribute to the development of the island’s young women who are mentally and/or physically impaired by effectively engaging them in the culinary arts.

“As the name of the programme suggests, “Cook up” is designed to foster independence, confidence skill and a sense of achievement in the participants.

“The programme is designed to give them an understanding of kitchen tools and equipment through playing educational games and interactive activities. They will learn how to be safe in the kitchen and the importance of good hygiene. Most importantly each will be cooking a range of everyday foods covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, deserts and drinks.”

St. George Area Representative, Deputy Premier the Honorable Eric Evelyn praised the initiative and encouraged other small enterprises to assist in positively developing the Nevisian community.

“For Llewelyn and Violet to think of this initiative to bring five beautiful ladies out for this week to teach them the art of cooking is such an excellent initiative and I can’t commend it more, and the fact that this programme ‘Cook Up’ at Llewelyn’s is all in an effort to build confidence, independence and life skills through cooking. It shows that they are thinking ahead and they are ensuring that no one is left behind.

“I want to say how pleased I am that this is happening and I hope other small businesses can take a page out of the Clarkes’ book. I want to wish the programme every success, and I want to wish the young ladies every success. I want you to take in all the Clarke’s have to offer and I know that you will be learning from the best.”

The week-long programme will end on Friday, August 25.

Llewellyn’s is a manufacturing and service company launched in 2016 which has a niche market for gourmet products. They specialize in manufacturing infused cooking oils, ice-cream, milled flour and variety of other food products from local ingredients. They are the creators of the world famous Llewelyn’s Hot Pepper Sauce.