Minister Brand Hails Local Investor, Calls Stoney Grove Construction Project a Sign of Confidence in Nevis Economy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 07, 2025) – A new commercial centre under construction in the heart of Stoney Grove has been described as a clear indication of local confidence in Nevis’ economy, according to the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Area Representative for the St Paul’s Parish.

The development, spearheaded by the Lescott family of Ramsbury, Charlestown, is being hailed as a significant investment in local infrastructure and employment. During a recent visit to the site, Minister Brand highlighted the broader impact the centre is expected to have on the community.

“I feel that this is an important development in the constituency because I believe that it will give another opportunity for our residents to have an opportunity for employment,” he stated.

The Honourable Spencer Brand further emphasized the importance of local confidence in Nevis’ economic future.

“I also believe that this construction site is another indication of our local investors having the confidence in the government to be making this kind of investment here on the island of Nevis.

“I certainly want to wish the Lescott family continued success as they move to completion of this project, and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing the opening of this new addition to the development of the island of Nevis. I am hoping that our local folks will take advantage of the employment opportunity that will be created here and will allow them to have gainful employment right in their back yard, in the constituency of St Paul’s, Charlestown.”

Site Supervisor, Mr. Ralston Williams, provided an update on construction progress, noting that the project is nearing completion.

“This building started about a little over a year now, and as you see, it’s not too far from finishing, and hopefully the next couple of months we should have it ready,” said Williams. “At the moment, we have 10 workers here, but when we started, we had over 20 construction workers here.”

Williams also confirmed that the parking lot is currently under construction, marking one of the final stages before the centre’s completion.

This commercial centre is one of several recent projects reflecting renewed local investment and economic optimism on the island. The Nevis Island Administration continues to encourage and support initiatives that foster job creation and sustainable development in local communities.