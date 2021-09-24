Minister Brantley meets with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 23, 2021) – –As the series of bilateral engagements continue at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts and Nevis engaged with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal, His Excellency Francisco Andre on Wednesday, September 23, 2021.

During the high-level meeting, both Foreign Ministers discussed the areas for bilateral cooperation especially advancing the interests of Small Island Developing States and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other issues included climate change, graduation policies, blacklisting and education- including scholarship and training opportunities.

Minister Brantley also informed of the long-standing historical connection to Portugal by way of its descendants that have lived throughout the Caribbean and proposed establishing diplomatic presence closer to St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Portugal established diplomatic relations on March 01, 1995 and Kittitians and Nevisians enjoy visa-free travel to Portugal through the Schengen Visa Waiver Agreement.