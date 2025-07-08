Minister Liburd Congratulates Primary School Graduates, Commends Educators for Their Dedication

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 08, 2025)– The Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Minister of Education and Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has extended warm congratulations to students across the island graduating from primary schools during the 2025 graduation season.

Speaking in the Nevis Island Assembly on July 03, Minister Liburd expressed pride in the achievements of the young learners and praised the education stakeholders who have supported them along their journey.

He also used the opportunity to thank the educators and school staff who have played a pivotal role in nurturing and guiding Nevis’ children.

“I wish to congratulate our primary school students who are graduating from primary school at this time. This is the season for primary school graduations

“I want to extend also a heartfelt congratulations to all of our primary school principals, the teachers, and all of the other members of staff of our primary schools here on Nevis. They do a wonderful job, and the work that they do is truly appreciated,” he said.

Minister Liburd emphasized the critical role that teachers play in supporting families and society as a whole. He expressed his personal gratitude and noted that the entire island of Nevis also deeply appreciates the invaluable work they continue to do.

“They are the ones who are responsible for taking care of our young children throughout the day. Often times we gloss over it, but I think it’s something that is really important because when our children are at school and learning, it’s not just that they’re at school- they are there, and it gives us the opportunity to be able to go out and to work and to earn.”

Turning his attention to the graduates, Minister Liburd acknowledged the significance of this milestone in their lives.

“To our young graduates, I know that this is a big moment for them. A lot of them have had to come through some struggles and some hardships and so on, and I want to encourage them to continue to persevere.

“High school is going to be a very big step for these young people. For those who have been doing well, I want to encourage them to continue, and for those who have not done so well in primary school, it’s an opportunity for a fresh start. So I want to encourage them to really buckle down and try to hone their talents as best as they can.”

Minister Liburd closed with a message of encouragement and support, reminding the young graduates that the entire island of Nevis is cheering them on and looking out for their success as they move on to the next phase of their education. He urged them to take this support to heart and remain focused on their growth and potential.