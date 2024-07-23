Minister of Culture congratulates finalists for C50 Soca and Senior Kaiso Monarch Competitions

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 23, 2024)- Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn has extended congratulations to the artistes who secured spots in the finals for the TDC Senior Kaiso Competition and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition for Culturama 50.

“This past weekend was action-packed. We had the Soca and Senior Kaiso Semi-finals and both competitions were quite good and they were very competitive.

“I want to take the opportunity as Minister of Culture to congratulate all of the finalists. We have some quality songs and quality music so I want to assure all that the competition for both of these shows is going to be fierce,” he said.

King Astro, who lead the pack coming out of Eliminations, was once again out front at the Semi-finals on Sunday, July 21, with 476 points, followed by Empress Lyric with 469 points; King Dis and Dat, 464 points; Nutsy, 463 points; Invincible, 450 points; Murray, 439 points; Sookie, 438 points; Lady Destiny, 435 points; and Daddy Fresh Cold with 432 points. Lady Smooth will serve as the alternate.

They will come up against reigning Kaiso Monarch King Hollywood on Friday, August 02, at the Nevis Cultural Complex.

Challenging reigning Groovy Monarch Delly Ranks will be Empress, Speedy, Eazi, Rocco Dan, Pakiss, Daddy Tustee, and Ras Browne, with Klymate as the alternate.

The finalists in the Power category are Big Six, Ras Browne and Rocco Dan, Klymate, Empress, T-bone, Jeezy Sparta, Invincible, and Ras Kelly. They will compete against reigning Power Soca Monarch Daddy Tustee.

The National Bank Groovy and Power Competition is slated for Thursday, August 01, at the Nevis Cultural Village.

With three days to go until the grand opening of Culturama 50 and Homecoming celebration the Minister of Culture is extending an invitation all of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as those in the Diaspora, to join in what promises to be an unforgettable celebration.

Nevis will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Culturama Festival from July 25 to August 06, 2024 under the theme “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50”.