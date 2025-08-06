Minister of Culture Expresses Gratitude to Stakeholders for Culturama 51’s Resounding Success

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 06, 2025)- As the curtains close on the 51st staging of Nevis’ premier cultural festival, Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, is expressing heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed to the overwhelming success of Culturama 51.

Reflecting on the two-week celebration, Minister Evelyn praised the organizing committee and the quality of the festival’s events.

“I want to take this opportunity to heartily congratulate the C51 Culturama committee for delivering what I would consider another quality festival. I’m personally very pleased with the way Culturama 51 unfolded. I think the shows were of a very high quality and generally well attended.”

The Minister also extended congratulations to participants across all facets of the festival and to the many individuals and groups who made the festival a vibrant celebration of Nevisian culture.

“I also want to congratulate all of the winners and participants of the various shows and competitions. You did an excellent job and ensured that patrons could enjoy quality performances.”

“Thanks to all of the revelers, all who attended the shows and participated in the street activities and all who were involved in any way in making sure that C51 was another success.”

Acknowledging the critical role of public-private partnerships, Minister Evelyn expressed his gratitude to the sponsors.

“Thank you for coming onboard and partnering with the Nevis Island Administration and Culturama Committee so that we can host the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime once again.”

He also took time to salute the efforts of medical professionals and emergency responders who ensured the health and safety of all participants during the festival.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, also applauded the efforts of the Minister of Culture and his team, highlighting the smooth execution of events and the safe environment maintained throughout the celebrations.

“Special commendation must go to the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture, whose exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication ensured that Culturama 51 was a resounding success. I wish to express heartfelt thanks to our security forces for their outstanding work in maintaining peace and order throughout the Culturama 51 celebrations.”

The Premier further praised the strong turnout and continued regional support for Nevis’ signature event.

“I also extend deep appreciation to the thousands of patrons who came out in their numbers to support the various events, and to our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts and Nevis who continue to show unwavering support for our festival year after year. Your presence and participation help keep our culture alive.”

Culturama 51 was celebrated under the theme “Nevisian Pride! Second to None! Culturama 51!” from July 24 to August 05, 2025. Results from the festival’s pageants, competitions, and street activities are available on the Nevis Culturama Facebook page.