Ministry of Communications and Posts Honours Three Nevisians with Centenarian Stamps

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 13, 2024) – The Ministry of Communications and Posts celebrated the remarkable lives and legacies of three Nevisian centenarians- Ms. Olga Jeffers Francis, Ms. Leonora Wenham-Herbert, and Ms. Irene Stapleton- who were each honoured with a commemorative stamp.

The Ministry recently hosted its 4th Annual Centenarian Stamp Issue Ceremony at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park where the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Communications and Posts in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), shared heartfelt reflections on the honorees.

Speaking about Ms. Wenham-Herbert of Bath Village, Minister Brand reminisced on her love for sharing Nevis with the world during her travels abroad.

“I believe that I know Ms. Wenham-Herbert well enough to know that when she went to the United Kingdom, she would have told everyone she met about Nevis. When she traveled to Europe and the Far East, she would let everyone know about our beautiful island in the Caribbean,” he said. “That was her way of communicating and empowering peoples across nations.”

Minister Brand then spoke fondly of Ms. Irene Stapleton of Brown Hill and her passion for crocheting, a beloved art among the island’s elderly.

He reflected, “I’ve lived long enough with some very wise and dear elderly ladies who love to crochet. I wonder if that wonderful art is now becoming a lost tradition on Nevis. I hope it’s not. There are still some people who carry on this beautiful skill.”

In his tribute to Ms. Jeffers Francis of Liburd Hill, Minister Brand highlighted her philosophy on kindness.

“Ms. Jeffers once said, ‘You don’t have to have much to do good, but you have to do good to have much.’ Some people feel they must have millions or billions to make an impact on humanity, but Ms. Jeffers’ words remind us that meaningful contributions come from the heart.”

Minister Brand offered his personal congratulations to all the honorees, stating, “I want to place on record my personal delight and congratulations to our honorees. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ms. Irene Stapleton, Ms. Leonora Wenham-Herbert, and Ms. Olga Jeffers Francis of St. James Parish.”

Following his remarks, Minister Brand presented plaques to each honoree. Patricia Blake of the Nevis Philatelic Bureau then unveiled the 2024 Centenarian Stamp issue. The profiles of the honorees were read by Tasha Parry from the Ministry of Communications, and Deputy Post Mistress General Rhonda Forbes Williams chaired the ceremony.