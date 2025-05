NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 29, 2025)- The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism:

The Ministry of Tourism will be closed on Friday, 30 May, 2025 at 12 noon to facilitate the Wellness Fair at Bath Hotel & Hot Springs (Bath Stream).

The office will resume operations on Monday, 2 June, 2025 at 8 a.m. to serve the general public.

We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.