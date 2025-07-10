Montessori Academy and Maude Crosse Preparatory School lead the charge in NSWMA recycling initiative

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 10, 2025)-The following is a press release from the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA):

Two primary schools in Nevis are leading the charge toward a greener future, thanks to a groundbreaking recycling initiative that’s turning plastic bottles into inspiration for change.

Over the past eight weeks, students at Maude Crosse Preparatory School and Montessori Academy participated in the “Twelve Plastic Bottles = One T-Shirt” pilot campaign, collecting a staggering 1,314.83 pounds of plastic- more than 13,000 bottles!

That’s enough to imagine over 1,100 “make believe” t-shirts, each symbolizing the impact of their environmental efforts.

Maude Crosse Preparatory School led with 715 pounds of plastic, equal to over 7,500 bottles. Montessori Academy followed closely, with nearly 600 pounds collected- about 5,900 bottles.

The real heroes? The student leaders. Prefects Rozen Daniel and Maliqa Lake at Maude Crosse, and K’Liyah Swanston and Niiam Morton at Montessori, guided by their dedicated mentors, proved that even young children can spark powerful change.

This wasn’t just a plastic collection- it was a movement. These young champions have shown that environmental stewardship can begin in the classroom and ripple throughout the island. And as Nevis celebrates this milestone, other schools are already eager to follow in their footsteps.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to the principals of both institutions for embracing the campaign, and to Ms. Latoya Jeffers of the Ministry of Health, who presented awards at the closing ceremony.

Recognition came in the form of certificates, custom-made badges, and goodie bags provided by the NSWMA and ICDF Recycling Project Nevis.

From twelve bottles to one symbolic t-shirt, Nevis is stitching together a brighter, cleaner future- one student, one bottle, one lesson at a time.