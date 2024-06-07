Moroccan Scholarships Offer 2024-2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 07, 2024)-The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Government of Morocco invites citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for higher education scholarships that offer the below-listed benefits:

Tuition fees, registration fees, insurance, and school supplies; Accommodation; Monthly stipend; and Travel airfare.

Candidates for the Bachelor’s Degree must be between ages 19 to 23 and should submit the following documents along with a completed copy of the attached application form:

o Two (2) certified copies of High School diploma or certificate of qualifications; o Two (2) certified copies of High School transcript;

o Two (2) extracts of birth certificate and nationality certificate (where applicable); o Two (2) photocopies of the passport bio-data page;

o One (1)original recent police record;

o Two (2) recent passport-size photos (notarized); and

o A medical certificate issued by the public health services confirming one’s physical fitness and certifying that one is vaccinated and is not affected by any contagious or acute diseases (specifically, Tuberculosis & COVID-19 virus).

Candidates for the Master’s degree must provide the above-mentioned documents along with certified copies of their bachelor’s degree and transcripts. Candidates for the Doctorate level programme are required to submit a copy of the master’s degree dissertation/thesis in addition to the documents listed above. Please note that all successful applicants will be required to learn the French language at the International Center of Languages in Morocco. Applicants must submit a copy of their application and corresponding documents to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, July 5th, 2024 (N.B. The application deadline has been extended).

For additional information review the attached brochure or contact the following individuals: Ms Corissa Griffin, Mrs Shelly Liburd, or Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5164, 5166 or 5163

Emails: corissa.griffin@niagovkn.comCorissa Griffin, shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.comShelly Jones-Liburd, or shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.comShanola Murrey-Gill