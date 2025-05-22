Mrs. Evelyn Browne Celebrated as Nevis’ Newest Centenarian

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 21, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) joined family and friends in honoring Mrs. Evelyn Browne on the occasion of her 100th birthday, making her the Federation’s newest centenarian.

Originally from Jessups Village and now residing at Prospect Estate, Mrs. Browne reached this remarkable milestone on May 13, surrounded by loved ones.

Described by her daughters as “honest, loyal, generous, and kind,” Mrs. Browne is widely admired for her industriousness, resilience, and humility. After completing her education at the St. Thomas’ Lowland All-Age School, she entered the workforce during the difficult World War II era, a time when job opportunities were scarce and life on Nevis was especially challenging. Nevertheless, her adaptability and work ethic saw her through occupations in farming, charcoal burning, and domestic service.

Highlighting her impressive journey, Isabel Byron shared excerpts from Mrs. Browne’s biography, emphasizing her extraordinary ability to balance multiple roles.

“Evelyn was also a government employee for many years, working in the laundry and kitchen at the Alexandra Hospital and Infirmary. A little-known but significant fact about this unassuming individual is that she was a pioneer in the cleaning business in this country.”

She continued,

“Indeed, she provided home domestic services to clients on both Nevis and St. Kitts from as early as the 1940s. The fact that during the 70s and 80s, Evelyn operated a hugely popular village shop, store, snackette, was an amazing achievement. Her box or drum oven baked delicacies such as pork bread, potato pudding, coconut tarts, and cakes, along with her ginger beer and mauby.”

To mark the occasion, Mrs. Browne was presented with a special gift from the Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd. She also received a commemorative gift and medal from the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, in recognition of her centenary.

Deputy Premier, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, delivered a bouquet on behalf of Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley and the NIA Cabinet. Minister of Posts, the Honourable Spencer Brand, announced that a commemorative stamp in Mrs. Browne’s honor would be issued later this year.

Mrs. Browne is also the great-aunt of the Honourable Janet Nisbett, who presented her with a plaque on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development and the TDC Group of Companies.

Reflecting on the moment, Minister Nisbett said, “In my capacity as Minister of Social Empowerment, we celebrate these milestones of our seniors on a regular basis, and so I’ve done several over the last two and a half years, but from the moment I started them, I’ve been looking forward to one in particular, and this is that particular celebration.

“And so I’m so privileged to be able to be here to celebrate this milestone with you, Aunty. I think it’s a tremendous accomplishment to have the strength and resilience to live such a loving and fulfilling life for a hundred years.”

A presentation was also made by Assistant Secretary Michelle Liburd-Rawlins on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Aging and Disabilities.

The celebration featured moving tributes in the form of prayers, poems, songs, and a dance performed by members of Mrs. Browne’s family.

Nevis is currently home to six centenarians-five women and one man-each a living testament to the island’s rich heritage and enduring strength.