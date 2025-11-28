Negotiations on Destiny SSZ Agreement Near Completion, says Premier Brantley

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 28, 2025)– Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Investment, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has confirmed that negotiations on the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development agreement are close to completion, signaling that the project is moving steadily toward being signed.

Speaking at his November 25 press conference, Premier Brantley said discussions between the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the developers have advanced significantly.

“You ask when the agreement likely to be signed. I think we’re close. We have had a number of consultations. We have had an ongoing engagement with the developers in terms of the content of the agreement. I believe that I saw, only this weekend, a response which suggests that the parties are now closer than they were to this.”

He said the NIA is working toward signing the agreement before the end of the year.

“We would ideally like to be able to sign off on this before the new year so that we can then go into the new year determining which direction we are moving in.”

Premier Brantley highlighted the substantial amount of time the Cabinet has committed to the negotiations. He explained that the matter has required intensive focus, noting that the Cabinet had been almost fully consumed with the matter and had dedicated several days, including Saturdays, working solely on the issue.

“So I am not inclined to continue indefinitely having these discussions. It’s either that we take a decision or we do not. But going forward I think that we need to just determine what we’re going to do and we do it. That’s where we are at this point. So I don’t anticipate that we’re going to go into the new year with all of this.”

He added that public consultations have been critical to shaping the government’s approach.

“We’ve done a lot of work. We’ve taken on board the comments. We’ve taken on board the various representations that have been made… and all of that has gone into informing our position.”

Premier Brantley also assured that the developers’ commitments remain intact. He said there have been no fundamental changes, however, he revealed that discussions are ongoing regarding additional proposals from the developers.

“There are some additional commitments that the developers have proposed that we are working on. I’m not yet saying anything about that publicly, but I think that if we can achieve certainly one of those, the public will be well pleased.”

The Premier described Destiny SSZ as the island’s most widely discussed project, highlighting the extensive public engagement it had generated and the thorough consultations that had informed the process.

He noted that stakeholder discussions have helped clarify what residents wish to see for Nevis’ development.

“We are having these discussions to try to really get from people what are your views… what is it people want to see; and I think it has been very helpful, very, very helpful.”

Premier Brantley reaffirmed that the NIA is committed to securing the best outcome for Nevisians, emphasizing that the government’s goal is to create opportunities for all residents and future generations.