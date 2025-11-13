Nevis’ Agri-Expo Celebrates 30 Years in 2026 with Grand Showcase of Agriculture, Culture, and Sustainability

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 13, 2025)– Nevis is gearing up to host a major national celebration as the Department of Agriculture announces the 30th Anniversary of its flagship event, Agri-Expo, set for Thursday, March 26th and Friday, March 27th, 2026.

Held under the theme “Rooted in History, Utilizing Land & Sea, Agri-Expo 30,” the 2026 edition promises to be a vibrant showcase of Nevis’ agricultural progress, creativity, and innovation over the past three decades. The two-day event, being held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown, will feature exhibitions by local farmers, fishers, agro-processors, manufacturers, and artisans, emphasizing the island’s strong connection to both land and sea.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Cooperatives in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Honourable Eric Evelyn, said preparations are already underway for what will be one of the most memorable editions of the Expo.

“This year marks a tremendous milestone for us as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Agri-Expo. Over the years, this event has grown into one of the most anticipated showcases of Nevisian agriculture, culture, and creativity. I’m inviting everyone- farmers, fishers, agro-processors, students, families, and visitors- to mark their calendars and come out to support our local producers and enjoy all that Agri-Expo 2025 has to offer. It promises to be a celebration of our progress, our people, and our island’s sustainable future.”

The Department of Agriculture encourages the public, regional partners, and members of the Nevisian diaspora to take part in this milestone celebration, which stands as a proud testament to Nevis’ enduring agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.