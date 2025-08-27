Nevis’ Ceremonial Parade for Independence 42 set for September 19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 27, 2025)- The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

The Nevis Island Administration cordially invites the general public to witness the Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony to commemorate the Forty-second (42nd) Anniversary of the Independence of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis. The parade will be held at the Elquemedo T. Willet Park on Friday, 19 September, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

All groups and clubs who are interested in participating in the Ceremonial Parade to mark the 42nd Anniversary of Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis are asked to be present and punctual for the practice sessions listed below:

These sessions will take place on the grounds of the Elquemedo T. Willett Park on the following dates at 4:00 pm.:

Monday 08 September, 2025

Wednesday 10 September, 2025

Monday 15 September, 2025

Wednesday 17 September, 2025