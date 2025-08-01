Nevis Commemorates the 55th Anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 01, 2025)- The island of Nevis today held a solemn ceremony to mark the 55th anniversary of the MV Christena disaster, one of the most tragic maritime events in the history of the English-speaking Caribbean.

The commemorative service was held on the grounds of the Museum of Nevis History on Hunkins Drive in Charlestown and was attended by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General and Mr. Elmo Liburd; the Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Mrs. Sharon Brantley; Members of the Nevis Island Assembly; members of the judiciary; officials from the Nevis Island Administration; survivors of the tragedy; and relatives of those who perished.

On Saturday, August 1, 1970, the MV Christena sank in the channel between St. Kitts and Nevis as it returned from Basseterre to Charlestown on its final voyage of the day. Of the more than 300 passengers on board, 233 lost their lives. The disaster remains deeply etched in the collective memory of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, impacting the lives of countless families.

Delivering heartfelt remarks at the service, Pastor Eversley Pemberton reflected on the enduring significance of the tragedy.

“We have come today to remember the 233 souls that were lost. We have come today to give thanks for the survivors. We have come together as we did that Saturday evening at the Charlestown pier under the iron shed in a service and lifted up our voices to God…We have come today to affirm our faith that God is our refuge and strength…and we say thank you Lord for comforting those who mourn.”

The service included an invocation by Reverend Dr. Chirima Roberts, a scripture reading by Mr. Ira Jeffers, and a message delivered by Pastor Sean Simmonds. Survivors were recognized with commemorative pins during the programme, followed by the reading of the names of the deceased, and a moment of silence in honour of those who had passed.

Following the ceremony, wreaths were laid at the MV Christena memorial on the Charlestown waterfront by the Deputy Governor General, Premier Brantley, other dignitaries, and relatives of the victims. The monument, a place of quiet reflection, bears the inscription: “In loving memory of all those who lost their lives in the Christena disaster of August 1st, 1970, R.I.P.”

The annual remembrance continues to serve as a symbol of collective grief, enduring faith, and the unbreakable spirit of the people of Nevis.