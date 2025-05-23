Nevis Department of Gender Affairs Launches 2025 Girls Mentorship Program to Empower Future Female Leaders

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 22, 2025)– The Nevis Department of Gender Affairs has officially launched the 2025 edition of its Girls Mentorship Program, welcoming a new cohort of bright young participants under the inspiring theme “Own Your Power: Becoming the Best Version of You.”

Alasha Hull, Ezaunia Batson, Shamara Morray, Solange Stevens, Chantiana Wilkinson, Denesia James, Tnieka Jeffers, and Daynicia Browne were ceremoniously inducted and pinned by Deputy Governor General for Nevis, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, during a special event held recently to mark the occasion.

Catherine Forbes of the Department of Gender Affairs provided an overview of the program, emphasizing its transformative impact.

“This program provides the girls with meaningful academic, cultural and social leadership guidance,” she stated. “The program will provide the young ladies with opportunities for leadership building, self-awareness, cultural exchange, volunteerism, and academic choices through structured training programs as well as very interactive social events.”

Ms. Forbes added that the long-term objective is to empower girls aged 11 to 19, regardless of background.

“The long-term goal is to assist in the over-all improvement of the lives of girls 11 to 19 years through this mentorship program that would empower them, through education support, and protection of their human rights regardless of social or economic status.”

This year’s cohort hails from the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS), with plans for the program to expand to the island’s other secondary schools in the coming years.

Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, also delivered remarks at the launch, expressing strong support for the initiative.

“This is the idea behind this mentorship program, to be able to connect young girls like yourselves to older women who have achieved much, who have overcome challenges, and are still trying to give back and inspire those that are coming after.”

She emphasized the balance of fun and personal growth that the program offers.

“You’ll have activities, you’ll have games and socials etcetera, and some of it will demand commitment from you. It will demand that you put effort into your schoolwork, into your extracurriculars, into your time management, into improving yourselves and that also has to get the same interest and commitment as all the fun aspects.”

“I just want to encourage you to take advantage of all the opportunities that come before you… I know that you are already leaders today and you will indeed become better leaders of tomorrow.”

Also offering words of support were Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Gender Affairs, Ms. Latoya Jeffers; Principal Education Officer, Ms. Londa Brown; and Dr. Curdis Clarke, Chief Executive Officer and Owner of The Respite.

The Girls Mentorship Program is a flagship initiative of the Nevis Department of Gender Affairs, designed to uplift and equip the next generation of women leaders through education, mentorship, and opportunity.