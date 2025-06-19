Nevis Department of Youth Equips School Leavers for the World of Work Through 2025 Summer Job Attachment Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 19, 2025)– The Department of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is actively preparing school leavers to transition into the workforce through its annual Summer Job Attachment Programme, which began with a four-day training workshop on June 17 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

This year’s programme received strong interest, with 70 fifth and sixth form students applying between May 8 and May 27. Following the application process, the youth were interviewed based on their career interests and are now engaged in pre-internship training sessions running from June 17 to June 20.

At the opening ceremony, Senior Youth Development Officer Kyle Liburd emphasized the significance of the initiative in building job-ready skills and nurturing professionalism.

“The programme provides fifth to sixth form students with the training and education that contribute to a holistic development of their skills in various areas, and work ethics, along with professionalism,” he said.

“The training workshop aims to equip the interns with critical skills for today’s fast-paced job market and help them develop workplace-ready mindsets as they prepare for a supervised, structured, four-week period of work related to their career interest. You being here at the Summer Job Attachment Programme signifies that you want to be better, you want to improve.”

The Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Minister of Education and Youth, facilitated an engaging and interactive session with participants during the training.

“These young minds are stepping into a new phase of life and it was clear from the start that they’re ready to rise to the challenge,” said Minister Liburd.

“We talked about real-life issues that matter such as the power of continuing your education beyond the classroom, how to choose your friends wisely and avoid negative influences, the importance of staying away from drugs and crime, showing up with professionalism and work ethic that leaves a lasting impression, managing your digital footprint, building financial literacy early, and handling conflict with maturity and respect.”

He further praised the students’ active participation.

“What truly stood out was how receptive, thoughtful, and engaged these young people were. They didn’t just listen; they contributed ideas, asked bold questions, and shared their own goals for the future. It’s clear we’re looking at future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. I’m proud to have played a small role in helping them prepare for what’s ahead. Let’s keep investing in our youth because when we do, we’re investing in a better future for all of us.”

In addition to their internships, participants will also complete a volunteer project between July 7 and August 1, the same period during which they will be attached to various government departments and private sector businesses across Nevis.

The Summer Job Attachment Programme continues to serve as a key platform for youth empowerment, providing participants with the tools, experience, and confidence needed to make a successful entry into the world of work.