Nevis Finance Officially Launched During STEPCaribbean Conference 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 20, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through its Ministry of Finance, has officially launched Nevis Finance, a new agency dedicated to advancing the island’s position in the global financial services industry.

The announcement was made on May 15, during the STEPCaribbean Conference 2025, hosted by STEP Nevis at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Colin Dore, highlighted the importance of forward planning in the financial sector.

“Last year we celebrated our 40th anniversary and having been doing this for 40 years, the challenge for us is what should the next 40 years look like. At that point we determined that financial services is so important to us that we need to have a centralized body, just like BVI Finance.”

He emphasized that Nevis Finance was intended to enhance rather than rival the efforts of the region, noting that the agency was meant to complement the Caribbean’s role as a premier international financial services jurisdiction. He made it clear that the initiative should not be viewed as a competitive move, but rather as a contribution to the collective advancement of the regional financial services industry.

Though still under development, the Nevis Finance website was partially unveiled at the event as a symbolic step forward.

“We thought that since we are presenting sponsor at this forum, we would at least release some parts of it to show that as an international financial services sector, we are looking down the road to determine what the next 40 years for us should be looking like,” Mr. Dore explained.

In the introductory video, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mark Brantley, underscored the strategic vision behind the creation of Nevis Finance.

“The intent behind Nevis Finance is really to have this entity become the focal point for our engagement with the world and the global community insofar as financial services are concerned- to respond to concerns when they are raised, to deal with press as it might arise, to guide the industry in terms of what we ought to be doing and really to be the focal point for our marketing efforts globally.”

He emphasized that this move signals Nevis’ ambition to take a more prominent role in the international financial services market.

“This initiative would raise awareness of Nevis as a viable international financial services jurisdiction. It would increase the education process and also give us more prominence in the market. In this industry, I think that we are at a point now where we are having our coming out party. We are saying to the world that we’ve always been here, but we now aspire to be in the top tier of jurisdictions globally for financial services.”

Nevis Finance is expected to serve as the central authority for policy coordination, communication, industry support, and global outreach on behalf of Nevis’ financial services sector.