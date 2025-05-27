Nevis’ Geothermal Ambitions Spotlighted at Global Sustainable Islands Summit Geothermal Energy Forum

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 26, 2025)- Nevis’ pioneering geothermal energy ambitions took centre stage Monday, May 26, as the island hosted the Global Sustainable Islands Summit Geothermal Energy Forum at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The one-day event attracted over 60 participants, including regional government officials, private sector partners, utility representatives, development agencies, academic institutions, and sustainability experts.

In delivering the opening welcome, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, outlined Nevis’ strategic vision for geothermal development, emphasizing the island’s potential as a leader in clean energy for the Eastern Caribbean.

“We have a considerable resource on the island. This is a resource which we feel, if honest, can be transformative, not only for this island, but for the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and indeed for our sub-region.

“What does harnessing this resource look like? It means, of course, that we get clean, reliable energy. We get energy that we hope is significantly cheaper than the energy that we now consume, which comes from diesel… and that, ultimately, we transform our economy.”

Premier Brantley described the geothermal initiative as a “glorious opportunity,” reaffirming Nevis’ commitment to becoming part of a sustainable island state.

“I think the opportunities are truly endless… Our capacity to market this asset is absolutely incredible. St. Kitts is on board with us… and the Federal Government is committed to this idea.”

Other dignitaries delivering opening remarks included Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Energy & Utilities in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chair of the OECS Council of Ministers of Energy; and James Ellsmoor, CEO of Island Innovation. Ellsmoor provided an overview of the Global Sustainable Islands Summit brand and its mission to support island resilience through sustainable development.

Throughout the forum, delegates explored topics including innovation in geothermal technology for island nations, investment strategies for scaling up geothermal in the Caribbean, and the role of geothermal in enhancing climate resilience and energy security.

Premier Brantley was also featured on the panel “Financing the Future of Geothermal Energy,” which examined funding models, risk management strategies, and public-private collaboration to advance geothermal development in island contexts. Panelists included representatives from development banks and private sector investors.

Top officials from the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC), along with the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and Environment in the NIA also participated on separate panels.

Delegates were treated to a field trip to Nevis’ geothermal development site in Hamilton, offering a unique opportunity to see first-hand the island’s efforts to tap into its geothermal potential. The day concluded with a closing reception, fostering continued networking and collaboration.

Entities represented at the Forum included NEVLEC, SKELEC, Inter-American Development Bank, Caribbean Development Bank, CARICOM Development Fund, OECS Commission, Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), UK Envoy for Small Island Developing States, Ormat Technologies, University of the West Indies, University of Oxford, Dominica Geothermal Development Company, EDA Renováveis, Global Center for Climate Mobility, Blue Planet Alliance, Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (Saint Lucia), Members of the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet, and representatives from the governments of Grenada and Hawaii.

Held as part of the Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025, which runs from May 26–30 across St. Kitts and Nevis, the Geothermal Forum aimed to showcase Nevis’ journey toward energy independence while facilitating regional cooperation around geothermal scalability, innovation, and investment.