Nevis government deploys NEVLEC crew to assist with electricity restoration on Carriacou

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 22, 2024)- A four-member crew from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) is presently on the Grenadine Island of Carriacou assisting the Grenada Electricity Services Limited (grenlec) to restore power on the storm ravaged island.

The island of Carriacou was left severely battered and lost the majority of its infrastructure and electricity during the passage of the category five Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and NEVLEC decided to lend a helping hand and dispatched four highly-skilled lineworkers to Carriacou. Mr. Kishawn Hobson, Mr. Paul Bradshaw, Mr. Clayon Clarke, and Mr. Rhyan Liburd are working alongside workers from other neighboring Caribbean islands to help fully restore the electrical network, which has a customer base of about 4000.

“Our brothers and sisters in Carriacou need all hands on deck. We commend the exemplary members of the NEVLEC family for graciously accepting the challenge. Together we will rebuild Carriacou!” the company has said.

The Nevisian crew is expected to spend at least two weeks in Carriacou assisting with the extensive restoration efforts.

NEVLEC’s commitment to advancing NEVLEC continues to include exposing its staff members to training opportunities that expand their knowledge and skills.

This has contributed significantly to the company having a proficient staff, whose competence was on full display during the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto on August 13 when NEVLEC had repaired all affected feeders and restored power to 99.5 percent of the island on the same evening the storm had impacted Nevis.